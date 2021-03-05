Valpo man dies after car vs. semi wreck on Ind. 130, authorities say

VALPARAISO — A 67-year-old man died after being airlifted from the scene of a wreck involving his car and a semitrailer Wednesday on Ind. 130.

The man was identified as Thomas Parker, of Valparaiso, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Valparaiso firefighters responded to the crash about 12:41 p.m. in the 200 block of Ind. 130. There, it appeared a semi had T-boned a car driven by Parker, said Lt. Robert Schulte, public information officer for the Valparaiso Fire Department.

A Lutheran Air ambulance unit was then called to the scene to transport Parker, Schulte said.

Parker died from his injuries about 5:12 a.m. Thursday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, medical examiner's office records show.

The manner of Parker's death was still pending early Friday.

Valparaiso police were not immediately available for comment.