 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo man dies after car vs. semi wreck on Ind. 130, authorities say
alert urgent

Valpo man dies after car vs. semi wreck on Ind. 130, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Airlifted Stock FILE

A medical helicopter is shown in this Times file photo.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — A 67-year-old man died after being airlifted from the scene of a wreck involving his car and a semitrailer Wednesday on Ind. 130.

The man was identified as Thomas Parker, of Valparaiso, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Valparaiso firefighters responded to the crash about 12:41 p.m. in the 200 block of Ind. 130. There, it appeared a semi had T-boned a car driven by Parker, said Lt. Robert Schulte, public information officer for the Valparaiso Fire Department.

A Lutheran Air ambulance unit was then called to the scene to transport Parker, Schulte said.

Parker died from his injuries about 5:12 a.m. Thursday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, medical examiner's office records show.

The manner of Parker's death was still pending early Friday.

Valparaiso police were not immediately available for comment.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit fights to slow pace of coronavirus in city

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts