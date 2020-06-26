Valpo man says he shot over other driver in self defense, refutes charges

VALPARAISO — A 45-year-old Valparaiso man said he was acting in self defense and thus was wrongly charged after firing a warning shot over the vehicle of another motorist during a road rage incident in April.
"I was being chased by a mad man with a gun over a traffic misunderstanding," Michael Bolinger said in a prepared statement.
Bolinger, who is represented by defense attorney Bob Harper, said he intends to take his case to trial. He is charged with felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness.
The alleged victim reportedly told police he turned on to northbound Ind. 149 from County Road 500 North early in the afternoon on April 4 when Bolinger's vehicle passed him, nearly causing a crash and then slammed on its brakes forcing him to swerve onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a collision, police said.
Bolinger said he did try to pass the other motorist, but the other driver kept fluctuating his speed to prevent him from either passing or getting back into the proper lane behind the other vehicle.
"He slowed only enough to let me in but was then tailgating me at now approximately 75 mph," Bolinger said. "He was also rapidly flashing his lights at me."
Bolinger said he does not engage in road rage.
The alleged victim said he followed Bolinger's vehicle east on County Road 700 North and lost sight of him until he passed Bolinger's driveway when he heard a gunshot close to his vehicle, according to police. The man pulled into a nearby driveway and saw Bolinger walking near the road with a long gun.
Bolinger said the other motorist used his vehicle in an unsuccessful attempt to keep him from turning off Ind. 149 to 700 North
"It was at this point that I saw (the alleged victim) start reaching into the pocket of his driver's side door for what I feared was a gun," Bolinger said.
Bolinger said the other driver followed him to his house at a high rate of speed and was flashing his headlights.
"I did not have time to call 911," Bolinger said. "I was driving and fleeing for my life at this point."
Bolinger said he pulled into his driveway, grabbed a .20-gauge shotgun from the garage and took cover as the other motorist stopped at the end of his driveway.
"He started reaching into his driver's side door pocket for what I now knew to be a gun," Bolinger said.
"I have a 60-acre wooded preserve as my backstop and instead of justifiably shooting (the alleged victim) I fired a warning shot over his car and the woods to the West of my driveway," he said.
He said he feared the other driver would "produce his handgun and attempt to point it at me" since the man's wife was in the passenger seat of the vehicle and in the line of potential fire.
Bolinger denies the claim by police that numerous homes were in direct line of where from where he shot.
The other driver then fled and Bolinger said he put the shotgun away in anticipation of police arriving.
Police said Bolinger told them, "that he was a very good shot and if he wanted to have shot the driver he would have."
Preliminary pleas of not guilty were entered on Bolinger's behalf and a trial is scheduled for Nov. 9, according to court records.
