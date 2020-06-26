Valpo man says he shot over other driver in self defense, refutes charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A 45-year-old Valparaiso man said he was acting in self defense and thus was wrongly charged after firing a warning shot over the vehicle of another motorist during a road rage incident in April.

"I was being chased by a mad man with a gun over a traffic misunderstanding," Michael Bolinger said in a prepared statement.

Bolinger, who is represented by defense attorney Bob Harper, said he intends to take his case to trial. He is charged with felony counts of intimidation and criminal recklessness.

The alleged victim reportedly told police he turned on to northbound Ind. 149 from County Road 500 North early in the afternoon on April 4 when Bolinger's vehicle passed him, nearly causing a crash and then slammed on its brakes forcing him to swerve onto the shoulder of the road to avoid a collision, police said.

Bolinger said he did try to pass the other motorist, but the other driver kept fluctuating his speed to prevent him from either passing or getting back into the proper lane behind the other vehicle.

"He slowed only enough to let me in but was then tailgating me at now approximately 75 mph," Bolinger said. "He was also rapidly flashing his lights at me."

Bolinger said he does not engage in road rage.