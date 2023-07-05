Valparaiso Police announced last Friday it would add a fourth resource officer in Valparaiso Community Schools.

Officer Michelle Kodicek began her duties at Thomas Jefferson Middle School on July 1. Kodicek replaced the school’s current school resource officer, Shannon Morris, who will become the school resource officer for all VCS elementary schools.

Kodicek is a 23-year veteran of the Valparaiso Police Department. “She has also been very active within our school system and community over the years, while earning multiple commendations,” the police department said in a press release.

The decision to add an officer at the elementary schools came during discussions between the police department and the school district, according to Joe Hall, captain of support services for Valparaiso Police.

“Our partnership with them continues to grow as school safety is of great importance to us both,” Hall said in an email.

The addition of a new resource officer in Valparaiso Community Schools comes as several Northwest Indiana school districts have faced threats of violence against them in the past couple of months. In January, threats were made at Valparaiso High School which resulted in multiple lockdowns and early dismissals. A 16-year-old boy from Ohio was later arrested in connection to the threats made at the school.