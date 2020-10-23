 Skip to main content
Valpo police say scammers posing as officers, other officials
Valpo police say scammers posing as officers, other officials

Police stock
Times file photo

VALPARAISO — Police are urging the public to exercise caution due to a recent rise in phone scams in the area.

Officials say the Valparaiso Police Department is just one of several police agencies, political groups and other organizations across the country that scammers have posed as in order to solicit money from people.

"These financial scams often encourage for large sums to be donated, pay for a loved ones criminal or health issues, or require payment for what seems to be actual services," the department said in a written statement.

The police department and other official groups will not use threats or fear tactics when asking for any donations or required payments. They also will not accept prepaid gift cards as a form of payment, officials said.

Police encourage anyone with doubts or questions about making payment to stop and think beforehand — particularly if it seems illegitimate or abnormal in any way.

"Do not act out of haste or fear," the department said.

Anyone with concerns or questions about a potential scam or any person who wishes to report one is encouraged to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.

