Jere Kunkle
Provided by Valparaiso Police Department

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing person with dementia who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Jere Kunkle was discovered missing from his residence at 5:30 p.m., according to the Valparaiso Police Department.

His vehicle, a dark gray Chevrolet Impala with a Valparaiso University specialty license plate number CR1694, was also missing.

Kunkle suffers from dementia and exhibits “Alzheimer’s tendencies,” police said. He is known to frequent the Valparaiso Walmart and the areas surrounding Valparaiso University.

Police say Kunkle may be wearing a turquoise plaid shirt, navy colored pants and bright blue Adidas shoes. Anyone who sees Kunkle or his car is asked to call the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135 immediately.

