Valpo police welcome 18-month-old Dutch Shepherd to department

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Police Department welcomed a new four-legged colleague.

K9 Keno, an 18 month old Dutch Shepherd, was purchased using funds from the Porter County Substance Abuse Council Community Grant and was assigned to Lt. Jerame Simpson.

The new duo recently completed full utility training at F.M K9 of Berrier Springs, Michigan, where K9 Keno was purchased, according to a release from the department. K9 Keno is now certified in narcotic detection, tracking, building/area search, article search and obedience. The certification falls within the North American Police Work Dog Association standards, which all Valparaiso Police K9 teams meet annually.

Simpson is a 15-year veteran of the department and a career K9 handler. K9 Keno is his third partner in 13 years. The release said Simpson is currently assigned to the Patrol Division, where he serves as a crew leader and supervisor.

He is “excited to be working with K9 Keno,” the release said. Simpson and K9 Keno had their first shift together last week, after celebrating the retirement of Simpson’s previous partner, Rico.

