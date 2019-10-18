VALPARAISO — The city jumped closer to taking over operation of the Damon Run Conservancy District, a move that will benefit the city by opening the door to more development and will save the existing customers thousands of dollars in sewer bills over the next 20 years.
City Utility Director Steve Poulos said at Monday's council meeting the move has not come without considerable angst on the part of Damon Run residents, who fear the takeover was a land grab by the city and that someone was going to make a big profit from it. Valparaiso City Utilities has been in talks with the various parties about some sort of takeover for almost four years, and Poulos said it was decided last summer to proceed with the buyout.
During a pair of recent meetings, each attended by more than 100 residents of Damon Run, people expressed frustration and distrust of the city's proposed takeover. The system serves about 500 customers in an area north of the city that includes several subdivisions and businesses, including Porter Regional Hospital and the Liberty Township Schools.
Poulos said the Damon Run customers typically pay almost $3,000 a year for sewer service, while Valparaiso City Utilities customers pay $1,200 to $1,300 a year. The Damon Run sewage is treated by Portage, and the bills include a $12-a-month service fee for handling the water billing by Indiana American.
Under the agreement worked out with the Damon Run Conservancy District board, Portage will continue to treat the sewage for the next 10 years and there is a provision to extend that in five-year increments into the future if VCU doesn't extend its lines to connect to Damon Run. The city will not annex the land because it is not contiguous to the city boundary as required by law, but it will take over operation of the sewer system and make needed improvements.
The monthly $12 fee will disappear from the bill, and the city utility will issue $5.6 million in bonds to cover the cost of buying the Damon Run assets along with $250,000 for improvements needed in the next year. The Damon Run board will refinance $4.2 million in water utility debt at a lower interest rate, thereby saving ratepayers even more on their bills.
Poulos said the average Damon Run customer now pays about $188 a month in property taxes used to pay the original debt for construction of the system. Combined with the sewage treatment bill and the $12 water fee, the monthly bill is about $242 for 5,000 gallons of water used. Under the city's operation, the average bill for the same amount of water is estimated at $153.
Despite extending the sewer bond to 2039, instead of the current one being paid off in 2029, residents still will see a savings of about $5,520 for the 20-year period. The estimated sewer rate per 1,000 gallons will rise from the current $6 to $7.77 to pay off the bond issue, which will more than be offset by the drop in property taxes.
After the takeover by VCU, Poulos said the hospital will receive an estimated savings over the 20-year term of the bond issue of $1.2 million, while the school district's savings will be over $28,300.
The Damon Run system is operated by the residents of the area now, and the change will mean a more professional operation with money for needed improvements. Poulos estimated the sewer system is only using about 15 percent of its capacity now, so it can grow more efficiently under city operation. As the area develops, VCU will benefit by gaining customers, and the overall sewer rates should go down as more customers share the cost of repaying the bonds.
The council set Oct. 28 for a final vote on the change, but voted at Monday's meeting to approve a master plan for the creation of the city's projected service area. That plan was submitted to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for endorsement Tuesday, but City Administrator Bill Oeding said the Damon Run takeover will proceed with or without the IURC approval of the master plan.
The Damon Run board approved the refinancing of the water debt, which is separate from the VCU takeover, on Tuesday. The closing on the VCU bond sale is expected in December, and the official takeover of operations will occur in January. The action will have no impact on existing Valparaiso customers' rates. Poulos said VCU has about 13,000 customers, of which almost 3,000 are outside the city limits.