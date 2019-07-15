VALPARAISO — The Redevelopment Commission is helping the Valparaiso Economic Development Corp. promote the city's economic interests with a $10,000 grant.
Rex Richards, president of VEDC, sought the funds for the corporation's marketing efforts. To prove why the funds were needed, he highlighted the four main areas the VEDC has made its priority this year.
Richards said they've been working on getting tenants for the Lakes of Valparaiso building, among the other developments along Ind. 49.
“I think that's a major priority of the organization,” he said. “We deal with the state, but we also deal with companies directly who are looking at the sites.”
Recently, Richards and the VEDC traveled to Virginia and North Carolina to try and promote Valparaiso as part of a delegation of seven people promoting Northwest Indiana as a whole.
“The state of Indiana is basically partnering with us. They're providing the Region with $100,000 of matching funds,” he said. “At our last trip, we asked the state to actually make a presentation. That was at a major conference in Charlotte.”
He said that most people interested in opening up shop in Indiana would likely be in the southeastern part of the country, primarily in the Carolinas and Georgia.
“There's also some in Texas where we plan to travel to shortly,” he said. “I will be going to Texas for a major site selector conference in late summer.”
Richards also said his organization is working hard to advocate other projects, such as the proposed Brooks at Vale Park subdivision. He recently attended a city council meeting where the development was discussed, highlighting the importance of the public-private partnership behind it.