VALPARAISO — State restrictions keep the city's hands tied when it comes to inspecting inhospitable homes like 502 Union St., according to a city attorney.
Patrick Lyp, attorney and director of economic development for the city, told the City Council Monday there was not much it could do to the existing city ordinances because of laws passed by the Indiana Legislature in 2014 and 2015. Earlier this month, the city considered strengthening its ordinances in response to an apartment building on the south side that was evacuated by the Porter County Health Department because of bed bugs and cockroach infestation, among other issues.
“Under Indiana law, no inspections can take place without notification or permission,” he said. “That means the city can't go on random or regular inspections.”
If the landlord doesn't give the city permission, city officials can seek a court order or a subpoena to get inside if they are tipped to questionable living conditions. Those tips would likely come from enters, the attorney said.
Renters can permit an inspection or inform the building commissioner of the situation, but they may not want to out of fear of retaliation. While retaliation itself is illegal, Lyp said many of these renters go month-to-month and could face a rent increase to force them out.
“With 502 Union, one of the things shared by the residents was that they had to move and were miffed they couldn't move back in,” Lyp said.
The apartments are not designated as Section 8 or low-income housing, but the displaced tenants have told authorities the building's owner, Donnie Covington Jr., was charging them $600 rent on a month-to-month basis.
City Attorney Dave Hollenbeck said the tenants didn't even inform the county health department of the myriad issues plaguing the rental property. A United Way employee tipped officials off after a tenant was seen in the emergency room with bug bites and other signs of infestation.
Councilman George Douglas, R-5, described the situation as “horrific” and urged the city to look into how to prevent these situations in the future, such as making it easier for tenants to report to the building commissioner given the city's limited powers.
Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2, said the city should consider an “olive branch” toward problematic landlords as they may be the only ones providing affordable housing. He suggested measures that might provide funds to fix the buildings and avoid upending people's lives in a hasty move.