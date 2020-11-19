Valpo schools consider spring learning plan; teachers, parents rally in support of e-learning Wednesdays

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools administrators laid out their considerations for potential spring semester learning plans in a Thursday night school board meeting.
Although no decisions were made Thursday night, Secondary Education Director Nick Allison presented a range of learning models, including continuing, altering or eliminating the district’s current Wednesday e-learning days; discontinuing the district’s current late start times; assigning dedicated remote learning teachers; and offering different learning models at the elementary and secondary school levels.
Valparaiso is one of the few Northwest Indiana districts to have started on time in mid-August with face-to-face instruction and remain fully in-person so far in the fall semester.
The district offers a remote learning plan for families who requested not to return to in-person instruction. Students have been participating in weekly e-learning Wednesdays since late September after teachers described their stress simultaneously teaching students in their classroom and learning from home.
In weighing spring learning plans, Valparaiso administrators are taking into consideration instructional preparation time for teachers, student access to services, consistent weekly schedules for families seeking child care, dedicated time each week for deep cleaning and consistent employment for support services staff.
Dozens of parents, students and Valparaiso staff gathered lined the streets and entrances to Cooks Corners Elementary School, where the board met Thursday night, with signs in support of keeping the district’s e-learning Wednesdays.
Teachers say they have been able to use this time to individually conference with remote learning students, provide meaningful feedback for assignments, collaborate with peer teachers and study new best practices for digital learning, and more.
“I often forget to eat lunch on Wednesdays because I want to get as much work done as possible in that time we’re given,” said Colleen Peluso, an English teacher at Valparaiso High School, adding, “We don’t need titles like superhero and we don’t need verbal or written thanks. We need the community to support us by making this sacrifice and giving us the time.”
Seating for the Thursday night board meeting was limited due to recent Porter County Health Department restrictions mandating group gatherings not exceed 25 people. Though most of those rallying outside were not allowed into the meeting, blaring car horns could be heard from inside as the meeting began.
Board President Sue Hoffman said the board received 198 comments, only 14 of which did not pertain to e-learning Wednesdays. All 14 additional comments encouraged a transition to complete remote learning in light of rising coronavirus rates in Porter County.
“It’s been a step in the right direction,” Valparaiso eighth grader Daniel Gibson said of e-learning days. “I think everybody’s a lot more stressed out now, but teachers are really doing a good job of staying teachers.”
Superintendent Jim McCall was notably absent from the meeting, having just been released from the hospital after having emergency spinal surgery, Hoffman said at the start of the meeting.
Valparaiso parents Jen and Jeremy Lundin raised concerns for the district’s continued in-person operations, including ongoing football and wrestling practices, as community positivity rates continue to rise.
“We as parents have the option to put our kids on remote learning if we want to quarantine for the holidays,” Jen Lundin said. “Teachers can’t do that.”
Valparaiso Community Schools saw 181 individuals excluded from in-person activities last week after being identified as close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to data most recently available last Friday.
The district saw 42 positive cases of COVID-19 last week and has seen a total 111 positive individuals since the start of the school year, according to that same data.
“You can’t just say we have in-person learners and we have remote learners,” past Valparaiso Teachers Association President Charles Foster said, pointing to the growing frequency of in-person students temporarily moved to remote learning while in quarantine. “As long as we’re in this environment, and this is the environment that is going to continue most likely for most of the rest of the year, there is no clear cut line of in-person learner or remote learner. They are all our learners.”
Some parents, through a recent survey administered to Valparaiso families, expressed strong preference for the continuation of in-person learning opportunities.
Valparaiso Community Schools is one of just a few Northwest Indiana districts that have committed continuing in-person instruction after the Indiana State Department of Health moved Lake and Porter counties, among 19 others, into its red designation for community spread this week.
Citing staffing shortages and concerns for community spread over the holidays, large districts like Duneland School Corp. in Porter County, and the Crown Point Community School Corp. and Lake Central School Corp. in Lake County, announced plans for temporary virtual learning periods prior to the state's red designation.
The Valparaiso district did move its Memorial Elementary into remote learning temporarily after quarantines led to a "depletion in human capital" at the school earlier this month.
"School needs to continue in person as long as possible,” Board Secretary Jennifer Bognar said. “We may get to the point where it’s not possible. We’ve seen other districts close in the area, but I feel that Valpo should make its decision about whether it’s open or closed based on Valpo and not based on another community school.”
Teachers, administrators and parents agreed remote learning in Valpo schools has improved since the start of the school year.
The Valparaiso administration is expected to bring its recommendations for spring semester learning to the board in a future meeting, though that date has not yet been decided.
In a survey of 270 teachers, the Valparaiso Teachers Association found 265 said the e-learning Wednesdays were a successful initiative in seeking to balance both in-person and remote learning types. In that same survey, 239 said the e-learning days were an absolute necessity.
“Do we want to continue offering a world-class education to both in-person and remote students? Yes, and in order to do this, it takes time,” Valparaiso Teachers Association President Annie Schoenfelt said. “As partners in your child’s education it’s going to mean give and take to continue at this level.”
