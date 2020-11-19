Valpo schools consider spring learning plan; teachers, parents rally in support of e-learning Wednesdays

“It’s been a step in the right direction,” Valparaiso eighth grader Daniel Gibson said of e-learning days. “I think everybody’s a lot more stressed out now, but teachers are really doing a good job of staying teachers.”

Superintendent Jim McCall was notably absent from the meeting, having just been released from the hospital after having emergency spinal surgery, Hoffman said at the start of the meeting.

Valparaiso parents Jen and Jeremy Lundin raised concerns for the district’s continued in-person operations, including ongoing football and wrestling practices, as community positivity rates continue to rise.

“We as parents have the option to put our kids on remote learning if we want to quarantine for the holidays,” Jen Lundin said. “Teachers can’t do that.”

Valparaiso Community Schools saw 181 individuals excluded from in-person activities last week after being identified as close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19, according to data most recently available last Friday.

The district saw 42 positive cases of COVID-19 last week and has seen a total 111 positive individuals since the start of the school year, according to that same data.