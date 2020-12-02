Valpo schools seek input on spring learning plan

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools administrators heard from parents, teachers and community members Wednesday night in a first of its kind town hall meeting to evaluate plans for spring semester study in the coronavirus pandemic.
School officials invited community members to the town hall — streamed live and presented with limited in-person capacity — days after dozens of teachers, parents and students organized a rally in support of e-learning Wednesdays outside of a limited capacity November school board meeting.
In his invitation to families, Superintendent Jim McCall identified the benefits of e-learning Wednesdays, adopted in September to provide greater professional development time for teachers juggling the demands of in-person and virtual learners in Valparaiso's dual instruction model.
When adopted, the Valparaiso school board agreed to extend e-learning Wednesdays through Dec. 9. Valparaiso educators have since used this time to create instructional content for both types of student learners, prepare weekly assignments for students moved into remote learning during quarantine, provide one-on-one or small group instruction, and catch up on grading and providing feedback for student work.
The district has also used this extra day to deep clean its buildings and, Valparaiso educators say, the midweek at-home learning day has shown benefits for students' mental health, giving them independent study time to catch up on assignments and take a break from stringent in-school health protocols.
"E-learning is essential because the kids are under a lot of stress," said Anna Hearn, mother to middle and high school students in Valparaiso schools. "It's nice for them to have that day in the middle of the week to kind of take a breath, and it's not just take a breath and they're not doing anything all day. They're studying for their tests for the coming weeks, they're doing their assignments and their teachers are very active. This is not just a free day for them."
Valpo schools consider spring learning plan; teachers, parents rally in support of e-learning Wednesdays
Since Aug. 12, the Valparaiso school district has seen more than 1,700 students quarantined as a result of in-school and out-of-school exposure to COVID-19, McCall said Wednesday night.
However, a recent survey and feedback from some families revealed some of the unintended hardships created by the e-learning Wednesday model, including child care concerns among working families.
"Wednesdays don't seem to be a very productive day for our kids' learning," said the only parent to speak in the town hall against continuing Wednesday e-learning. "I think the idea of this is to give the kids the best education we can, and I really believe the best education they can get is in the classroom."
Though in-person attendance at the town hall was limited, dozens of teachers rallied outside the meeting at Valparaiso High School. More than 200 community members streamed the meeting live via Youtube.
McCall said Wednesday night that 30 of about 260 comments received ahead of the Valparaiso town hall shared challenges brought by the e-learning model — however, an overwhelming majority of responses from parents and teachers expressed support for the e-learning Wednesdays to continue.
"Trying to do the dual platforms is extremely difficult," said Dan Darnell, a third grade teacher at Central Elementary. "There's a lot of stress trying to get everything done and to lose these e-learning days and to not get ample time, it would draw a lot of us back to the anxieties of the beginning of the school year."
Kalli Kobler, mother to a student with special needs, said e-learning made a difference compared to her student's full, synchronous remote learning experience when quarantined earlier in the school year.
"It was extremely difficult, it was very challenging and you could just see his spirit just went down because of that experience," Kobler said of her son's six-hour remote learning experience. "With e-learning, it's completely different. I can bounce back and forth between both of my kids. I can ask questions to the teachers anytime we get stuck on something."
At the end of the meeting, McCall said the community's comments would be taken into consideration as administration forms its plan for the second semester. The Valparaiso school board meets next on Dec. 17, at which time recommendations may be brought for the next semester's learning.
Additional feedback on Valparaiso's learning plan can be provided by calling or emailing the district's administrative office. More information on Valparaiso Community Schools' response to the coronavirus pandemic is available at valpo.k12.in.us/apps/pages/ReturntoLearn.
Calumet College of St. Joseph
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
East Porter County School Corp.
Griffith Public Schools
Hanover Community School Corp.
Indiana University Northwest
Lake Central School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
Portage Township Schools
Purdue University Northwest
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hammond
School City of Hobart
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Valparaiso University
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.