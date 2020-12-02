Valpo schools seek input on spring learning plan

McCall said Wednesday night that 30 of about 260 comments received ahead of the Valparaiso town hall shared challenges brought by the e-learning model — however, an overwhelming majority of responses from parents and teachers expressed support for the e-learning Wednesdays to continue.

"Trying to do the dual platforms is extremely difficult," said Dan Darnell, a third grade teacher at Central Elementary. "There's a lot of stress trying to get everything done and to lose these e-learning days and to not get ample time, it would draw a lot of us back to the anxieties of the beginning of the school year."

Kalli Kobler, mother to a student with special needs, said e-learning made a difference compared to her student's full, synchronous remote learning experience when quarantined earlier in the school year.

"It was extremely difficult, it was very challenging and you could just see his spirit just went down because of that experience," Kobler said of her son's six-hour remote learning experience. "With e-learning, it's completely different. I can bounce back and forth between both of my kids. I can ask questions to the teachers anytime we get stuck on something."