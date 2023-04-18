VALPARAISO – Kids and adults alike broke ground on a new 16,000-square-foot Flounder and Friends Skatepark designed to be inclusive.

“This skate park has been a dream for many years, and we're eager to make it a reality,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. “And this day is particularly rewarding because this project is community inspired.”

Extensive community input went into suggesting features for the new skatepark. Valparaiso native Dug Ketterman, of DugOut Design Studio, designed the skatepark. The first phase, launched Tuesday, is a $1.9 million project. Phases 2 and 3 will add an adaptive lane intended for use by people with different abilities and a beginner’s area.

When the first phase is completed, hopefully in December, it will be one of the best in the state, Valpo Parks Assistant Director Kevin Nuppnau said. When the other two phases are completed, it will be one of the best in the Midwest.

“In roughly 270 days you will have the opportunity to experience a 5.5-foot bowl in the shape of a fish with fins, a 7.5-foot quarter pipe with pool coping, a 5-foot mini ramp with a bold end, a sick stairset with hubbas and a rail, a musical manual pad that unlocks the melody to a song when skated, and much more,” Nuppnau said.

“This park will welcome people of all ages and skill levels,” he said. “We are not just saying it, we are building it, and it starts today.”

The Park Board approved the contract with Gariup Construction just before the groundbreaking. Valpo Parks Director John Seibert said Gariup’s bid of nearly $2 million was whittled down by about $80,000, he said. Some in-kind contributions will help bring the park to fruition.

The first phase is designed so nothing will have to be torn out when the second and third phases are built.

The Valparaiso Creative Council is working on a plan for public art at the new skatepark.

The skatepark displaces an adult soccer field at Fairgrounds Park. That activity is being shifted to Valparaiso High School until the new Valpo Parks sports complex opens.

Fundraising for the skatepark’s first phase continues, but so far has raised about $880,000.

“We have a whole gang of kids mowing yards, selling lemonade and all kinds of things and bringing us small bags of cash,” fundraising campaign co-chair Kaye Frataccia Seibert said.

“This is not the end; it’s just the start,” co-chair Matt Evans said.

Center Township, which is in a partnership with the city for the park district, is contributing $150,000 toward the project, Township Trustee Jesse Harper said. Skateboarders traditionally have been on the lower end of the socioeconomic scale, and that’s the same clientele the trustee’s office typically assists, he said.

Corey Wagner, founder of the Valparaiso Skatepark Coalition, spurred the city to pursue the new skatepark.

“I started emailing John Seibert out of the blue,” he said. “Valpo Parks took it so much further than I ever thought they would.”

The old skatepark at Rogers Lakewood Park was built by Ketterman and his friends in memory of Ray “Flounder” Wampler, who died when a train hit the car he was riding in. Ketterman, who was behind the wheel, recounted the story in a previous interview.

Distraught, Ketterman and his friends wanted to honor Wampler with that skatepark.

The fish-shaped bowl in the new skatepark is in Wampler’s memory. It’s featured prominently on DugOut Design Studio’s website.

Ketterman said he put more effort into designing Valparaiso’s skatepark than he would have for other projects, certainly more than the city was paying him for, because it was for his hometown and in Wampler’s memory.

Wagner said he spoke extensively with Ketterman throughout the design process.

Ketterman couldn’t attend the groundbreaking because of a schedule conflict but will monitor construction progress and hopes to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony, Nuppnau said.

Like Ketterman, Wagner has felt a strong sense of community at skateparks. Older, more experienced, skaters help others. “It’s the same camaraderie” at skateparks Wagner has visited across the country, he said.

“We’re really focused on changing the social perception of the sports themselves,” he said.

A class for beginners last year drew 43 students and contributed $18,000 to Valpo Parks. He plans to repeat the class this summer.

Wagner is pleased with the new park’s location, design and size. The biggest danger to skaters comes from vehicles on the street. The skatepark solves that problem. It also will draw skaters from well outside the city. Gravel roads aren’t well suited for skates and skateboards.

The new skatepark will be an economic development tool for the city, drawing people to the large skatepark, he said.

Ellen Kapitan, president of South Shore Roller Derby, said she and her teammates are excited to see the skatepark becoming a reality. “Some of these girls can do really cool things” at skateparks, she said. The team donated money for the park.

