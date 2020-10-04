Valpo students to celebrate black experience in We Matter Week

VALPARAISO — When Valparaiso University postponed its annual homecoming events this year, students on the school’s University Programming Council jumped at the chance to add a new, socially distanced event to their calendar, an event students hope they say lifts black voices and helps educate peers.
Student organizations across the Valpo campus have come together to plan the campus’ first We Matter Week — eight days of events dedicated to sharing and celebrating black experience.
With the support of more than 20 student groups, sororities, fraternities and university faculty, active and passive events are being planned across the campus to highlight black history and culture.
Events are planned as either experience-based or educational programs with Black students sharing their own stories and others engaging in fact-based programs intended to spark conversation and reflection — a goal VU’s Black Student Organization set heading into this school year.
“We knew we needed to create some positive change for black students on campus and to educate nonblack students on campus,” Black Student Organization Treasurer Nick Davis said. When VU’s University Programming Council asked BSO’s partnership in organizing the week’s events, “we immediately saw the value in it.”
We Matter Week, which began last Friday and will extend through this Friday, will feature everything from social media campaigns and signs throughout campus to film screenings and panel discussions encouraging students of all backgrounds to challenge their own preconceptions about race and privilege.
“This week makes it known that this is something Valpo prioritizes, is something students prioritize, and is something that’s important to us,” University Programming Council President Lily Warren said. “For white students on campus, we’re setting aside time to listen and educate ourselves.”
Organizers for the week have invited faculty and staff to lead sessions on systemic and structural racism, as well as how to identify and avoid committing microaggressions.
On Monday, students are encouraged to support We Matter Week by wearing black in a “blackout,” on Tuesday, the university’s chapel break will be dedicated to the week’s events, and on Thursday, VU’s Student Senate will put on a town hall with faculty and administrators to discuss the black experience within Valparaiso University, organizers said.
The week culminates in a Black Excellence Expo on Friday where students and alumni will be celebrated through artwork, biographies, diplomas and jerseys. The museum-style event will also feature the opportunity to shop and support students’ businesses.
“I hope this week challenges people,” said Rachel Henson, assistant director of student activities for the university. “I hope it challenges people to think about things that are outside of their own experience. I hope it brings greater understanding and empathy.”
Social distancing will be encouraged at all We Matter Week events, which will be limited in size or offered virtually in some cases. Davis has spearheaded efforts to custom design and distribute We Matter Week masks during the coming campus events.
We Matter Week is the first week of its kind at Valparaiso University and comes following a summer of racial reckoning across the United States. However, organizers say they hope We Matter Week carries a message beyond what is seen on the news or in social media about black experience.
She said she hopes the week drives Valpo faculty to consider creating more opportunities to celebrate black students on campus and to continue the conversation beyond one week of events.
“I’m most excited for the things that can promote change in the next few years at the university,” said Imagine Dempsey, president of the Black Student Organization. “This is not just about what you see on TV, not just about George Floyd, not just about Breonna (Taylor), not just about the things you see now; it’s about the history.”
A full schedule of We Matter Week events is available online at valpo.edu/chapel/worship/morning-prayer.
