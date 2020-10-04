Valpo students to celebrate black experience in We Matter Week

Social distancing will be encouraged at all We Matter Week events, which will be limited in size or offered virtually in some cases. Davis has spearheaded efforts to custom design and distribute We Matter Week masks during the coming campus events.

We Matter Week is the first week of its kind at Valparaiso University and comes following a summer of racial reckoning across the United States. However, organizers say they hope We Matter Week carries a message beyond what is seen on the news or in social media about black experience.

She said she hopes the week drives Valpo faculty to consider creating more opportunities to celebrate black students on campus and to continue the conversation beyond one week of events.

“I’m most excited for the things that can promote change in the next few years at the university,” said Imagine Dempsey, president of the Black Student Organization. “This is not just about what you see on TV, not just about George Floyd, not just about Breonna (Taylor), not just about the things you see now; it’s about the history.”