Valpo superintendent responds to maskless parents at board meeting

VALPARAISO — One day after parents spoke out against masks being required at Valparaiso Community Schools, district officials said they understand why people are so passionate, but the decision on masks doesn't rest in the district's hands.

The board meeting scheduled for Thursday night was postponed after a group of about 25 people at the meeting continued to not wear masks, even after they were asked to do so and police showed up.

Signs with messages such as "No mask," and "My body, my choice," peppered the audience at the meeting that never even started. Parents at the meeting told The Times they want to choose whether or not their kids need to wear a mask at school, rather than it being required.

On Friday, Superintendent Jim McCall told The Times he understands why parents and community members had such strong feelings.

"Everyone's very passionate because we’re talking about our kids, and it is our most prized part of our lives," he said. "And we understand that, because we're partners in that and we value that very much."