Valpo superintendent responds to maskless parents at board meeting

VALPARAISO — One day after parents spoke out against masks being required at Valparaiso Community Schools, district officials said they understand why people are so passionate, but the decision on masks doesn't rest in the district's hands.
The board meeting scheduled for Thursday night was postponed after a group of about 25 people at the meeting continued to not wear masks, even after they were asked to do so and police showed up.
WATCH NOW: Maskless parents protest at Valpo school board meeting, urge district to not require masks
Signs with messages such as "No mask," and "My body, my choice," peppered the audience at the meeting that never even started. Parents at the meeting told The Times they want to choose whether or not their kids need to wear a mask at school, rather than it being required.
On Friday, Superintendent Jim McCall told The Times he understands why parents and community members had such strong feelings.
"Everyone's very passionate because we’re talking about our kids, and it is our most prized part of our lives," he said. "And we understand that, because we're partners in that and we value that very much."
A handful of police officers showed up to the board meeting, but McCall said it is protocol for them to have an officer in attendance. An officer wasn't there at the scheduled start time of the meeting, but he said police would have been called either way since it's standard practice.
McCall felt worst about the students who were at the meeting to receive accolades and perform. The high school's Indian Dance Club was present and dressed in performance-ready attire, but never got the chance to dance. McCall said the students will be invited back to another meeting as soon as possible.
A new date for Thursday's meeting has not been determined, McCall said. In addition to deciding on the district's Return to Learn plan, the board has other business to conduct, he said. When a new date is selected, it will be communicated with the public.
The Return to Learn plan that was to be decided on at the meeting did not include mention of masks. It outlines in-person school five days a week, without e-learning on Wednesdays, and provides the option for students who wish to remain virtual to enroll in EdOptions Academy through Edmentum.
McCall said the district is under an executive order from the governor to require masks to be worn in school buildings until May 31. When that expires and more information comes from state leaders and public health officials, the district will be able to make a decision, he said.
The district looks forward to continued discussion and feedback with the school community, McCall said, "in order to keep moving forward for the betterment of all of our children."