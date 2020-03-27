Valpo suspends ChicaGo Dash bus service;V-Line offering free rides through April 30

VALPARAISO — COVID-19 claimed two victims in the city this week: the ChicaGo Dash and the South Shore Connect shuttle service to the Dune Park commuter rail station.

The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety voted Friday to approve the shutdown of the two services retroactively. City Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader unofficially stopped the services on Wednesday because of drastic drops in ridership.

The board met by conference call in order to avoid contact because of the coronavirus. Both services were suspended until at least April 7, but Shrader was given authority to extend the shutdown, if necessary.

The city’s other bus service, the V-Line intracity passenger service, remains operating except for the late evening Purple route and the Red and Orange routes designed to get passengers to the South Shore shuttle. Fares for the remaining routes were suspended through the end of April.

“We are playing it safe,” Shrader said. “The ridership kept dropping by about half every day and was down to almost nothing on some of the buses. We had cut the Dash down to one bus, but it made more sense to just cut the service.”