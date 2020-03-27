Valpo suspends ChicaGo Dash bus service;V-Line offering free rides through April 30

VALPARAISO — COVID-19 claimed two victims in the city this week: the ChicaGo Dash and the South Shore Connect shuttle service to the Dune Park commuter rail station.
The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety voted Friday to approve the shutdown of the two services retroactively. City Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader unofficially stopped the services on Wednesday because of drastic drops in ridership.
The board met by conference call in order to avoid contact because of the coronavirus. Both services were suspended until at least April 7, but Shrader was given authority to extend the shutdown, if necessary.
The city’s other bus service, the V-Line intracity passenger service, remains operating except for the late evening Purple route and the Red and Orange routes designed to get passengers to the South Shore shuttle. Fares for the remaining routes were suspended through the end of April.
“We are playing it safe,” Shrader said. “The ridership kept dropping by about half every day and was down to almost nothing on some of the buses. We had cut the Dash down to one bus, but it made more sense to just cut the service.”
Transit Manager Don Lorntzen said the Dash service to Chicago’s Loop added a fifth bus in July of last year, and each bus was averaging about 35 riders each way daily.
“The service has been growing every month since we started as people move to the area from Chicago,” Lorntzen said. “It serves the city and the passengers well. They get to keep their high-paying jobs in the city and have a nice house in the country.”
He said the ridership dropped as soon as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered residents to stay home. The South Shore shuttle started in August and had done well until the virus forced the rail line to change its schedule, he said.
Meanwhile, the V-Line, which started in 2009 and grew to average about 350-400 riders a day, lost about 40% of its ridership after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued his stay at home order.
“People still need it to get around,” Lorntzen said. “We eliminated the fares between now and the end of April and then we’ll see how it goes. The Purple route was started mostly to help the Valparaiso University kids get to their apartments after classes when the other routes stopped running.”
