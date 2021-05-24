 Skip to main content
Valpo to hold virtual school board meeting after maskless attendees led to postponement
Police at Valpo school board meeting

Police were called to a Valparaiso Community Schools board meeting after parents and community members showed up without masks.

 AnnMarie Hilton, The Times

VALPARAISO — After maskless attendees led to Thursday's school board meeting being postponed, Valparaiso Community Schools scheduled a virtual board meeting for Wednesday. 

The district sent out an agenda Monday morning that said the meeting would be held virtually in accordance with the state's public health emergency in place until May 31. Members of the public who wish to watch the meeting can do so through livestream or can watch after on the VCS YouTube channel.

Public comments can be made by filling out an online form. Submissions for public comment will be accepted until 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting is largely the same as last week's with the addition of a school nutrition update. A discussion about masking requirements for students is not listed on the agenda. The districts Return to Learn plan, which currently outlines in-person school five days a week with the option for students who wish to remain virtual to enroll in EdOptions Academy through Edmentum, is on the agenda for board consideration.

Thursday's meeting was postponed after 25 people showed up without masks and did not put them on after district administration asked. It is standard practice for an off-duty police officer to attend the meetings, but a handful more showed up and everyone was asked to leave before the meeting was called to order by the board. 

Parents and community members at the meeting not wearing masks said they want to be able to choose whether or not to send their children to school wearing a mask. They don't want it to be required.

