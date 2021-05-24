Valpo to hold virtual school board meeting after maskless attendees led to postponement

VALPARAISO — After maskless attendees led to Thursday's school board meeting being postponed, Valparaiso Community Schools scheduled a virtual board meeting for Wednesday.

The district sent out an agenda Monday morning that said the meeting would be held virtually in accordance with the state's public health emergency in place until May 31. Members of the public who wish to watch the meeting can do so through livestream or can watch after on the VCS YouTube channel.

Public comments can be made by filling out an online form. Submissions for public comment will be accepted until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting is largely the same as last week's with the addition of a school nutrition update. A discussion about masking requirements for students is not listed on the agenda. The districts Return to Learn plan, which currently outlines in-person school five days a week with the option for students who wish to remain virtual to enroll in EdOptions Academy through Edmentum, is on the agenda for board consideration.