VALPARAISO — For the first time, the city is attempting to help neighborhood groups network.
On July 30, the city is hosting a neighborhood workshop from 6-8 p.m. at the Forest Park Welter Room. Organizations such as homeowners associations, neighborhood associations and similar groups dedicated to connecting residents are invited to send representatives.
“The workshop provides another opportunity for neighborhood representatives to connect, learn from each other and become more familiar with available neighborhood services,” said Maggie Clifton, the city's director of community engagement.
The two-hour meeting will feature speakers providing tips on how to engage with volunteers and how to access city resources. Among them is Jodie Jackson, who has worked with the Noon Kiwanis and the Family YMCA in Valparaiso. Patty Keating of Purdue University Extension will facilitate the meeting.
“It's going to be a structured meeting with some information that will help these groups,” Clifton said. “One example will be a guide on how to run a meeting with a formal agenda.”
Clifton's goal is to try and help build bridges within the community so groups can learn from each other to solve mutual problems.
“We're focused on HOA boards and neighborhood associations because they often have similar challenges,” she said. “Not only can we help provide ways the city can help, but they can hopefully build a peer learning experience with other groups so they can learn about how others dealt with challenges.”
Depending on turnout, Clifton said she is considering organizing more of the meetings.
“I'm eager to hear feedback from the community and what we could do in the future with an event like this,” she said. “Ideally, I'd like to do this more regularly.”
Those interested in attending can RSVP online or over the phone with Clifton at 219-462-1161. A summary of the meeting will be available online by Aug. 9.