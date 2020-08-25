Valpo updates COVID-19 case count, confirms 9 active cases on campus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University officials are confirming nine active cases of COVID-19 on campus.

The university updated its COVID-19 active positive case count, a new feature of VU's Looking Forward campus reopening website, on Monday to reflect an increase in active cases from five reported last week.

University officials did not include details about the nine active cases such as if they were among students or faculty, or if the cases had been identified in a specific location on campus.

VU Vice President for Community & Government Relations Richard AmRhein told The Times last week the university will update the number of active cases regularly, "likely every couple of days."

"The most important data point for us to report is the current number of active positive cases," AmRhein said. "This is the number of people who are contagious and in isolation at any point in time on our campus. It is inclusive of students, faculty and staff."

AmRhein said students, faculty and staff interact on campus on a daily basis and that distinguishing between the groups in the university's case counts would not add value to the understanding of COVID-19 on campus.