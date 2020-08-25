 Skip to main content
Valpo updates COVID-19 case count, confirms 9 active cases on campus
Valparaiso University
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University officials are confirming nine active cases of COVID-19 on campus.

The university updated its COVID-19 active positive case count, a new feature of VU's Looking Forward campus reopening website, on Monday to reflect an increase in active cases from five reported last week.

University officials did not include details about the nine active cases such as if they were among students or faculty, or if the cases had been identified in a specific location on campus.

VU Vice President for Community & Government Relations Richard AmRhein told The Times last week the university will update the number of active cases regularly, "likely every couple of days."

"The most important data point for us to report is the current number of active positive cases," AmRhein said. "This is the number of people who are contagious and in isolation at any point in time on our campus. It is inclusive of students, faculty and staff."

AmRhein said students, faculty and staff interact on campus on a daily basis and that distinguishing between the groups in the university's case counts would not add value to the understanding of COVID-19 on campus.

AmRhein, who is leading VU's campus response to COVID-19, said privacy laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, or HIPAA, and the Federal Education Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA, prohibit the university from sharing more detailed information on COVID-19 cases.

He added that because of frequent interaction between students, staff and faculty, it would be difficult to determine if any particular case is related to on-campus residence living.

Almost all VU staff and 47% of students live off campus, AmRhein said.

Additional information about cases will be provided to individuals determined to be direct contacts of COVID-19-positive individuals following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's definition of maintaining six feet or less of distance for 15 minutes or longer, according to the university website.

Class began at the Valparaiso University campus last week. On Aug. 20, five active cases were confirmed on the campus.

Pointing to outbreaks on university campuses across the country likely causes by gatherings in off-campus events, Vice President for Student Life Julie DeGraw warned students in a letter Aug. 21 that any VU individual not in compliance with the university's student and faculty code of conduct would face disciplinary action including and up to suspension and expulsion.

"As we prepare for the first full weekend of the semester, we want to encourage each one of you to make choices that will enable Valparaiso University to remain an active and vibrant in-person learning community for all and fulfill our Valpo Vow," DeGraw wrote.

