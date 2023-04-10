VALPARAISO — A team of robot football players brought Valparaiso University the grand prize at a national robotics competition this month in Ohio.

The VU Robotic Football team won the Brian Hederman Memorial Trophy at the Collegiate Robotic Football Conference Championship for the second consecutive year, the university announced.

Robotic football is played between two teams of eight machines following rules much like the sport played by humans. Each team attempts to push down a 30-yard field, competing for touchdowns, kicks, two-point conversions and field goals. Additional points are awarded for successfully thrown and caught passes.

The team beat the U.S. Naval Academy in the semifinals and the University of Notre Dame in the finals April 1 at Ohio Northern University.

"The final game was epic," said Lauren Kadlec, sophomore biomedical engineering student. "In the first 5 minutes, the score was 21-1. Our running back, "Falcon," a triangle-shaped robot named after the Millennium Falcon, is so fast that it managed to recover a ball kicked to the other side of the court before Notre Dame could. The final score was 75-24. It has been a crazy road to get where we are, but the entire journey has been amazing."

The team also beat out Purdue University, Indiana Tech University and Ohio Northern University, who compete in the Collegiate Robotic Football Conference.

"I am so proud of Valpo Robotics students," said Sami Khorbotly, professor of electrical and computer engineering and advisor to the robotics team. "They are winners in class, winners in robotic competitions, and they will be winners in whatever they decide to do when they graduate."

