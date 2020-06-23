Valpo woman admits to using meth while pregnant; given home detention

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso woman, who has a long history of substance abuse problems and court violations since being convicted of causing a crash in 2008 that led to death of her close friend, admitted Tuesday that she used methamphetamine while pregnant and on probation.

Alysha Ramos, 29, who tested positive for the drug use Jan. 24, had her three-year probation term extended by a year and was placed on home detention, according to documents in the wake of her Tuesday court appearance before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

If Ramos successfully completes one year of the home detention, she will be eligible to petition the court to modify back to probation.

Ramos was denied release from jail in March after her mother testified Ramos' unborn child's life would be at risk if her daughter was set free.

Ramos then failed again in April to win release after testing positive for COVID-19. Clymer cited testimony that Ramos has received prenatal care while in custody and there is a plan in place to transport her to the hospital when it is time to give birth.

Ramos was reportedly released after the birth of her baby.