Valpo woman admits to using meth while pregnant; given home detention
alert urgent

Valpo woman admits to using meth while pregnant; given home detention

Panorama.jpg

Alysha Ramos mug shots (left to right) from 2008, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2020.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A Valparaiso woman, who has a long history of substance abuse problems and court violations since being convicted of causing a crash in 2008 that led to death of her close friend, admitted Tuesday that she used methamphetamine while pregnant and on probation.

Alysha Ramos, 29, who tested positive for the drug use Jan. 24, had her three-year probation term extended by a year and was placed on home detention, according to documents in the wake of her Tuesday court appearance before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Pregnant inmate with coronavirus to remain behind bars, Porter County judge rules

If Ramos successfully completes one year of the home detention, she will be eligible to petition the court to modify back to probation.

Ramos was denied release from jail in March after her mother testified Ramos' unborn child's life would be at risk if her daughter was set free.

Ramos then failed again in April to win release after testing positive for COVID-19. Clymer cited testimony that Ramos has received prenatal care while in custody and there is a plan in place to transport her to the hospital when it is time to give birth.

Ramos was reportedly released after the birth of her baby.

Ramos has appeared frequently at the courts since her initial 2008 offense of driving while drunk and causing a crash that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Alisha Purnick.

Ramos has repeatedly failed to comply with court orders since being sentenced in the 2008 death case to two years of home detention and 57 months of probation. She went on to violate her probation three times using drugs, and after being sent to a local residential treatment facility along the way, was released from probation unsatisfactorily in 2015 rather than being sent to prison.

Pregnant inmate to remain locked up to protect unborn child, court says

The current violation was against the probation she was given in January when sentenced by Clymer on drug-related charges stemming back to October 2018. She was accused in that case of allowing illegal drugs to be sold in the presence of her then-6-year-old child, in addition to various heroin and marijuana charges.

Ramos was given 1,868 days of probation after pleading guilty to felony counts of neglect of a dependent and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

