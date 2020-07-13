Valpo's learning plaza more than a place to read

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A unique learning garden at the Valparaiso branch of the Porter County Public Library will feature colorful and whimsical features to attract visitors to relax, meditate or read.

It's called the Rotary Learning Plaza in honor of the Valparaiso Rotary Club's $100,000 donation to the garden. The donation was in celebration of the club's 100th anniversary.

Fundraising for the garden, at the corner of Jefferson Street and Michigan Avenue, is ongoing, and contributions in addition to the Rotary Club include $500,000 through the state's Office of Community and Rural Affairs, which is funded by the federal Community Development Block Grant program. Library Board President Stu Summers said another large donation was received to pay for a gate of fabricated metal with a design replicating the Indiana dunes.

Other features include a fog walk, chimes, woodcarving, bridge, stone outcropping and lots of decorative benches and seating. In addition to being used as an exterior venue for library programs, the garden will be available for rent in the evenings for receptions and other events.

"It will be a great addition to the downtown," Summers said. "The mayor recently said a great downtown begins with a great library, and this certainly will fit that description."