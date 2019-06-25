LAKE STATION — A large van became engulfed in flames Tuesday before spreading to a nearby home and setting part of the roof ablaze.
At around 3 p.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fire and single-story residential structure fire in the 2400 block of Allen Street, Gary Fire Battalion Chief James Adamson said.
The property had a Lake Station address, however, it was in the jurisdiction of Gary agencies.
A van parked next to the house caught fire, which spread to the home's roof and exterior, Adamson said. The Gary Fire Department was able to act quickly and extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes.
A family, including multiple adults and children, were inside and evacuated the home before the flames spread. There were no injuries to residents or first responders, Adamson said.
The van was destroyed and part of the house's exterior was severely charred. Most of the interior was saved from the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.