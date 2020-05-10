Vandals strike at Dunes Summer Theatre in Michigan City; president pleads for support

With limited electricity turned on inside the building, Black said it's been difficult to assess the full extent of the damage or whether any items have been stolen.

Bricks were thrown through four to five windows, Black said. Spray-painted genitalia and a derogatory term used against LGBTQ individuals line the walls inside and out of the theater, leading Black to question if the vandalism could constitute as a hate crime.

Black said the theater does have insurance, but its deductible is high.

The affront couldn't have come at a worse time as the Dunes Arts Foundation considers canceling its summer season as social distancing continues. As a nonprofit, Black said the theater does not apply for many forms of coronavirus relief currently being offered to small businesses.

"Without summer sales, this is a double whammy for us," Black said. "This would've been our fourth summer. People were just learning about us and really rejoicing the place."

Black said she believes younger people, possibly teens in the neighborhood, may be to blame for the vandalism.