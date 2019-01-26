A vehicle crash Saturday night caused a partial shutdown of Ridge Road near Menards and the Ridge Plaza Shopping Center in Gary.
A wreck caused the partial road shutdown, in which police began the closure around 7 p.m., a dispatcher at the Gary Police Department said.
As of 7:55 p.m., the dispatcher said the area near 6050 W. Ridge Road was still closed, however it was unknown how much of the road was closed off or how long will it will remain closed.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is handling the wreck, the dispatcher said.
The cause of the wreck and whether there were any injuries is unknown.
Calls to Lake County Sheriff's Department were not immediately returned Saturday night.