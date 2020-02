Vehicle crashes into house, leaves bumper behind, police say

HAMMOND — A vehicle left its bumper behind after crashing into a Hammond home and driving away, police said.

At 11:59 p.m. Tuesday a vehicle struck a house in the 6800 block of Nevada Court in Hammond, police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

The vehicle fled after the crash but left behind a red bumper on the street in front of the house.

There was significant damage to the home, but no one was injured. The vehicle is believed to have Indiana license plates, Kellogg said.

Photos provided by the resident show exterior and interior damage to the house.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Sgt. R. Chavez at 219-852-2941.

