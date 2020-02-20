Vehicle goes off ramp in rollover crash

HAMMOND — A vehicle ran of an interstate ramp and rolled over Thursday night, police said.

At 8:17 p.m. police were called to a single-vehicle crash on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 80/94 to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, Indiana State Police said.

A 2008 maroon Chevrolet Silverado drove off the ramp and overturned in a grassy ditch, police said.

The driver was taken to the hospital but did not suffer serious injuries. Police said at this time it appears drugs or alcohol were not factors in the wreck.

