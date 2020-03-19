You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Vehicle riddled with bullet holes in drive-by shooting
alert urgent

Vehicle riddled with bullet holes in drive-by shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

GARY — A vehicle was filled with bullet holes after a stranger fired shots from a car while driving on a state road. 

On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. an East Chicago man reported to police he was driving on Indiana 912 to the Columbus Drive exit in Gary when he noticed a black Nissan Altima or Maxima heading southbound, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office report. 

The man told police the car hit the brakes several times, slowing down. The man drove around the car in the opposite lane to pass when he heard several loud gunshot noises. The black car continued driving south as the man exited Indiana 912. 

When the man stopped at the Save gas station near the 168th Avenue exit, he saw gas leaking from his tank and his vehicle was malfunctioning.

Bullet holes were found in the rear left door, right rear door, right rear top panel and the back seat was damaged, the police report said.

Hammond firefighters responded to the scene because the large amount of chemicals that had spilled from the vehicle.

The man told police he didn’t know who the shooter was and couldn’t identify a suspect.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts