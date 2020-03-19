Vehicle riddled with bullet holes in drive-by shooting

GARY — A vehicle was filled with bullet holes after a stranger fired shots from a car while driving on a state road.

On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. an East Chicago man reported to police he was driving on Indiana 912 to the Columbus Drive exit in Gary when he noticed a black Nissan Altima or Maxima heading southbound, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office report.

The man told police the car hit the brakes several times, slowing down. The man drove around the car in the opposite lane to pass when he heard several loud gunshot noises. The black car continued driving south as the man exited Indiana 912.

When the man stopped at the Save gas station near the 168th Avenue exit, he saw gas leaking from his tank and his vehicle was malfunctioning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bullet holes were found in the rear left door, right rear door, right rear top panel and the back seat was damaged, the police report said.

Hammond firefighters responded to the scene because the large amount of chemicals that had spilled from the vehicle.