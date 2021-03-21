Velligan: Region will emerge from the pandemic stronger

I have worked in social services for many years, and people often ask me what it takes to have a successful family or relationship. I always say that it takes two things that come from within: the first is to be understanding, and second is to have acceptance. If one seeks to understand others, they show they care, and if they work to accept others as they are, they see them without judgement. The pandemic is a traumatic circumstance that we find ourselves in, but there is an opportunity for us to be understanding, to practice acceptance, to work together, and to press on no matter what, with the knowledge that better times are ahead.