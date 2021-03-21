Velligan: Region will emerge from the pandemic stronger

COVID-19 has impacted so many aspects of our daily lives, from our family lives, work lives, economic lives and daily enjoyment of a normal life. Here in Northwest Indiana, we are a strong and resourceful community. Over time, it has experienced the Great Depression, loss of industry, migration, plight and despair. Yet through these difficult times, we are still here asserting ourselves and pressing on to make our community better.
Growing up in East Chicago and having long family ties to East Chicago and Lake County, I have gained an understanding of hard work and perseverance. My grandparents worked in the steel mills for over 40 years, immigrated from Europe and worked hard to raise a family and become successful. My father and mother were raised in East Chicago and had eight children — all of whom worked hard, ran successful businesses, earned college degrees and even postgraduate degrees. I still remember how hard my grandparents and parents worked to raise and instill in that part of being successful was respecting others and helping when others are in need.
I remember my father saying, “Remember where you came from — the Region — we in the Region are a special people who have grit, know the value of hard work, and never give up.”
In working with the men and women of the trades who built the new Cline Avenue Bridge through the pandemic, I witnessed firsthand how resilient, hardworking and persistent they were to forge ahead. These individuals know what it is to work for their families and support surrounding businesses. They understand what it means to put in a hard day’s work and reap the benefits. These men and women are heroes: to their families, to their children, to the businesses that struggled during the pandemic, and to their co-workers.
Someone asked, “How did you know they were heroes?” I reply that I know because these people saw what could be for the betterment of everyone. They see their role to help others, and understand that no one would see them working so hard, yet kept working hard no matter what. They have courage. Courage is not being alone or being isolated, but taking precautions and being willing to help someone, a perfect stranger motivated by respect for human life and others.
I witnessed people delivering food baskets to the elderly at their doors, donating necessities to help through the pandemic, respecting health protocols, calling family members more, and learning new ways to stay in touch. Health care workers are heroes. I see the health care workers who made a promise, committed to an oath, just like mothers or fathers make a commitment to their children, caring for them, helping them grow and provide a chance for a successful life despite their own needs and wants. They sacrificed for the perfect strangers in their times of need.
Recently, I was standing in a line outside a store (wearing my mask) and noticed that the other people in line were very respectful and friendly. Since the pandemic, I have seen people demonstrate a heightened understanding of how their actions impact others and a greater sense of respect. This includes simple actions, like asking how my day was going, greeting with a pleasant hello, and being patient with the employees of the store. It was a testament to the fact that, that despite the incumbrances of the pandemic, people are taking the time to be respectful, caring and understanding.
I have worked in social services for many years, and people often ask me what it takes to have a successful family or relationship. I always say that it takes two things that come from within: the first is to be understanding, and second is to have acceptance. If one seeks to understand others, they show they care, and if they work to accept others as they are, they see them without judgement. The pandemic is a traumatic circumstance that we find ourselves in, but there is an opportunity for us to be understanding, to practice acceptance, to work together, and to press on no matter what, with the knowledge that better times are ahead.
In business I have witnessed inspiring acts of adaptation, creativity, persistence, learning and sheer tenacity. We have been challenged to find new ways of communicating and risen to the challenge through virtual events and video conferencing and turned our homes into offices. We have learned to more effectively plan and ensure the safety of others.
The pandemic has changed our world forever. We learned how to use technology to keep in touch more than ever before, made drive-by birthdays and celebrations the new normal. We have a greater understanding of the true importance of family and friends, respecting others, never giving up, and the value of human life. I am confident that we will take this opportunity and work through this pandemic, become aware of our shortcomings, and build on our weaknesses.
We are the Region, and no matter the challenge we will not give up. We will use our grit and knowledge to work together and become stronger.
Terry Velligan is General Manager of Operations, Cline Avenue Bridge.