Vendors are being sought for the upcoming Back-to-School Jamboree, which will offer free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies and child fingerprinting.

The annual event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Savannah Hall at Indiana University Northwest at 3400 Broadway in Gary. It will feature a DJ, a dance contest, a film festival, a video game tournament, Double Dutch Jump, a rope competition and the Back-to-School 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and other festivities.

Backpacks stuffed with free school supplies will be given to the first 300 students at the 21st Annual Back-to-School Jamboree.

Local businesses and youth services providers can rent booth space there by calling organizer State Rep. Vernon Smith at 219-887-2046.

“Having a booth is a great way to promote one’s products and services to students and their families,” Smith said. “Businesses and area agencies can benefit significantly by having a presence at the Jamboree. It would be advisable to reserve a spot as soon as possible in order to secure the best, available site.”

Volunteers are needed.

“The Jamboree has grown in popularity since it began,” said Dr. Smith. “Success is a great thing. However, that growth means we need to expand our volunteer base. The event is a lot of fun and our volunteers find it to be an enjoyable experience. We need volunteers for a variety of activities.”

Face painting, finger painting, carnival games and a drawing contest will be offered for young kids. King Lil Lou’s Barber Shop will provide free haircuts.

“Lil Lou’s Barber Shop’s free haircuts were a big hit at last year’s Back-to-School Jamboree, so we’re pleased to have Lil Lou’s participating again this year,” said Dr. Smith. “We’re also excited to have the Mascots attend the Jamboree. Everyone loves to have their pictures taken with these unique celebrities, especially the children. The Jamboree has so much to offer young people of all ages as we get students excited about the start of a new school year.”

H&G Fingerprinting Lab and Diagnostic will provide free fingerprinting for kids.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of parents having your child(ren)’s fingerprints,” owner Delon Watkins said. Fingerprints are unique to an individual and are permanent. Fingerprints are formed in 9-11 weeks gestation and do not change (except for growth) until decomposition. No two people have the same fingerprint—not even identical twins.”

The fingerprints will not be added to any data system.

“Having a set of fingerprints at home could save your child’s life,” Watkins said. “A set of your child’s fingerprints could put a detective or the police on the right track of a child abductor. For example, a child is held hostage, disguised, and sent to school under a different name. If there was any suspicion, the child’s prints could be acquired, compared, and hopefully identified to the ‘missing’ child’s fingerprints, if and only if there is a standard set available, or if your child’s prints were found in a person’s home/car where they were never supposed to have been.”

Sponsors include the African-American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc., the I.U. Dons, Inc., Indiana University Northwest, Haywood & Flemings Associates Insurance Agency, the Gary Crusader, the 411 News, Geminus Corporation, U.S. Steel, Hardrock Casino, Fresh Country Market LLC, Lil Lou Barber Shop, Petro Gary Shopping Center, Smith, Brizzell and Warner Funeral Home, Guy & Allen Funeral Home, Powell-Coleman Funeral Home and Legacy Foundation.

For more information, call 887-2046.

