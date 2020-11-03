Veteran Illinois Senator Dick Durbin wins fifth term

The state's flat tax is currently 4.95% for individual payers. Approving an amendment to the Illinois Constitution requires three-fifths majority approval, or 60%, of all who vote on the question.

U.S. Senate

Durbin, the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, won reelection to a fifth term over four lesser-known challengers.

The 75-year-old was first elected in 1996 and has been Democratic whip since 2005.

The candidates vying to replace him in Illinois' only statewide race were Republican former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran; wealthy Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, running under his own party; Green Party candidate David Black; and Libertarian Danny Malouf.

They blasted Durbin as a career politician. Durbin touted his long record and leadership role and portrayed himself as a defender of the Affordable Care Act.

"Now we have work to do to vanquish this virus and rebuild our broken economy," he said in a statement Tuesday. "I am ready for the challenge."

13th District

Republican Rep. Rodney Davis was seeking a fifth term and faced a strong challenge from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.