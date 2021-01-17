Veteran prosecutor appointed as magistrate in Lake Criminal Courts

CROWN POINT — Four Lake Criminal Court judges appointed an 18-year veteran of the Lake County prosecutor's office Friday to serve as a magistrate.

Mark Watson will replace Natalie Bokota, who was appointed last month by Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve as a Lake Criminal Court judge.

Watson most recently served as a trial supervisor for the prosecutor's office in Judge Samuel Cappas' courtroom and a representative to the problem-solving mental health court.

He's a graduate of the Valparaiso University School of Law.

Watson will join Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan in assisting Judges Diane Boswell, Salvador Vasquez, Cappas and Bokota.

The deputy prosecutors Watson worked with in Cappas' courtroom are happy for him, but sad to see him go, prosecutor's office spokesman Bradley Carter said.

"They have noted he is an excellent mentor with a vast wealth of knowledge," he said.

With Watson's departure, the prosecutor's office announced attorney Bernard Johnsen will take over as supervisor in Cappas' court.