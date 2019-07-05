WHITING — The city will soon have a new police chief following the announcement that Chief Steve Miller will retire come July 16.
"Sixteen years ago, Mayor Joe (Stahura) asked me if I would be the chief of the Whiting Police Department," Miller said. "It was the proudest moment of my life."
Miller has served almost 40 years with the department.
"I was a dispatcher when I first started and worked my way all of the way up," Miller said.
Stahura said Miller will be missed.
"Chief Miller has served our city well, and we now have a large void to fill with his departure," Stahura said. "I wish Steve nothing but the best of luck as he settles into this next phase of his life."
Stahura has selected Lt. Don Greer to replace Miller as chief.
Greer is a 24-year veteran and is currently assigned to the detective bureau.
Miller said he will continue to reside in the area and will fill his time enjoying his hobbies, which include motorcycle riding, fishing and flying remote control airplanes.
Miller said he felt it was time to go and allow the department to move in a different direction, but admits he has mixed feelings about leaving.
"For 40 years, I got up and got dressed and came to work for the City of Whiting, so it's kind of weird saying that I'm not gonna do that anymore," Miller said.