Veterans groups, govt brace for surge in mental health needs

The government says about two-thirds of those were not under VA care, pointing to a need for improved outreach.

“We have been very busy during the COVID crisis — with our efforts focused on getting in front of the mental health crisis that we know is coming,” Barbara Van Dahlen, executive director of the task force, told the AP. The group has boosted social media efforts during the pandemic.

At Cohen Veterans Network, website traffic has increased, including a spike between midnight and 4 a.m. Saturdays when people are alone or experiencing insomnia.

Anthony Hassan, the president and chief executive officer of Cohen, said he doesn't believe the country’s mental health system is prepared for the surge likely to happen from the pandemic. Cohen is opening 10 new centers by the end of next year and hiring more staff.

“The one thing I don’t want to be is too late... We need to be talking now about how we can make sure we are ahead of this,” Hassan said.

Staff have set up online groups— yoga classes, mindfulness training, sessions about unemployment — to help veterans and families cope.