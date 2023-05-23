PORTAGE – Two military groups came together peacefully Tuesday at Portage High School. One group has been involved in military actions or was part of a wartime era. The other group is still in school, learning military customs, precision, and discipline.

Participants in the National Veterans Awareness Ride from Sacramento, Calif., to Washington, D.C. made a brief stop at PHS for a presentation by the school’s Marine Corps JROTC.

The ride is a 13-day event every May that concludes in the nation’s capital. Each day, participants visit veterans’ homes and hospitals to let those who have served are not forgotten.

Also during the ride, members participate in memorial services, laying wreaths, and paying their respects. Participants also visit schools and talk to students about giving back to their communities, serving this country, and showing respect for military veterans.

Jerry Connor, the local route coordinator, said ride numbers average 50-75 daily, sometimes swelling to 200.

“We have lots of day riders,” Connor, a Winnetka, Ill., resident, said.

He added that the ride, which began in 2005, is about “respecting and honoring veterans.”

The ride is among the annual events sponsored by the National Veterans Awareness Organization. The NVAO is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring all veterans.

Although its members come from diverse backgrounds, they have a common goal of remembering and honoring those who have defended the U.S. Its mission is to “remember, honor, and support” veterans and those currently serving in the military. This is done through local activities and the annual motorcycle ride.

After receiving a police and fire escort to the high school, NVAR participants were treated to unarmed exercises from JROTC members.

“We’re honored that they stopped here,” said Col. Thomas Gualandi, senior Marine instructor at Portage.

The NVAR has made previous stops at PHS, where students are no strangers to civic programs. Past JROTC community service projects have included helping local churches with cleanups, assisting the local food bank, serving as color guard at community events, and assisting the American Legion with its annual poppy sales.

Master Sgt. Ed Bowers, the program’s main instructor, said Portage’s JROTC program currently has 126 members.

Upon completion of the students’ program, Steve “Head Dog” Moore of Michigan City, a co-founder of NVAO and its current board president, presented certificates to fire, police, school, and JROTC representatives. He also presented a check for JROTC.

“We want to bring awareness to veterans and visit them,” said Moore, a veteran of the Vietnam era.

Afterward, JROTC student-leaders expressed their appreciation for the veteran guests.

“It’s an honor to have you guys come here and watch us,” said Nathan Pollard. “It’s nice seeing them appreciate what we do, and we appreciate what they did.”

Classmate Mason Cruse added that the presentation was “a way of giving back to the community. It was very good to see the veterans, because some day we could be doing what they did. It was nice talking to them about their experiences.”

Senior Kamara Conger said, “This shows our community that we care about our veterans and the people who support them. We were also able to talk to the veterans and show we are proud of the people who served for us.”

Mya Witak, another upperclassman, commented, “This was an honor doing this. So many times we are competing. It was nice to something for others to just watch.”

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week