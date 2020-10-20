 Skip to main content
Victim identified in fatal crash in Newton County
Victim identified in fatal crash in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY — The victim of a fatal crash Monday in rural Newton County has been identified as an 87-year-old Gary man.

Alex Kowalsky was killed in the one-car crash, Capt. Shannon Cothran of the Newton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Kowalsky was driving southbound on U.S. 41 south of Lake Village on Monday when his vehicle left the road, traveled through a field and struck a tree along a waterway, officials said.

Kowalsky was pronounced dead at the scene by the Newton County coroner. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Deputy Cody Sprayberry of the Newton County sheriff's office at (219) 474-6081, ext. 3114.

