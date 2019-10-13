An 18-year-old woman has died following a Thursday shooting at River Oaks Mall, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Christin Ross, of Calumet City, was pronounced dead just before 9 p.m. Saturday, records show.
The teen was one of two victims injured in the shooting that police said was "targeted at (a) specific group of people and (was) not a random act of violence."
Police responded to a shots fired call at 5:55 p.m. Thursday. Ross and a 17-year-old male were injured by gunfire and both were taken to area hospitals.
The status of the 17-year-old is unknown at this time.
Calumet City police, Dolton police and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.
On Friday, investigators said they are reviewing surveillance video footage and interviewing witnesses, according to a news release.
