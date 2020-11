Victim suffers buttocks graze wound after being shot in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Police found a person with a graze wound to his buttocks while responding to a call for a gunshot victim late Sunday in the 5800 block of Van Buren Street, officials said.

Police were at the scene about 7 p.m. Sunday, a witness said.

Merrillville Police Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses confirmed only that police responded to the area for a non-fatal shooting Sunday and that a male suffered a graze wound to his buttocks.

Nuses declined to release additional details, citing an ongoing investigation.

"The detective assigned to this is still working the case," he said in an email.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722.

