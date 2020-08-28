Victims of shooting during Kenosha protest engaged gunman

Rittenhouse then ran down the street and was chased by several people shouting that he just shot someone before he tripped and fell, according to the complaint and video footage.

Anthony Huber, 26, of Silver Lake, was shot in the chest after apparently trying to wrest the gun away from Rittenhouse, the complaint said.

Hannah Gittings, Huber's girlfriend, told WBBM-TV that he pushed her out of the way before chasing after the man others on the street had identified as the shooter.

Huber’s friends gathered at a Kenosha skate park this week to remember him and his passion for skateboarding. According to court records, Huber had a skateboard in his right hand and used it to “make contact” with Rittenhouse’s left shoulder as they struggled for control of the gun.

Other protesters remembered Huber on Wednesday night near the spot where he was shot, and Gittings told the group that he was an amazing person.

“He took down an armed gunman with nothing but his (profanity) skateboard,” Gittings said, according to the Chicago Tribune.