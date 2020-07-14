Victims' relatives most vocal opponents of man's execution

Family members say the government is forcing them to put their lives at risk if they travel during the coronavirus pandemic to witness Lee's execution. Peterson; her granddaughter Monica Veillette; and Kimma Gurel, Nancy Mueller’s sister and Sarah’s aunt, asked a judge for a delay, which a judge initially granted.

That decision was overturned as lawyers for the federal government, Lee and others fought in court in the days leading up to the execution.

Peterson, 81, lives in Arkansas, while Veillette and Gurel live in Washington state.

An attorney for the relatives who object to the execution said they hadn’t traveled to Indiana as of Monday morning. A Justice Department official said other members of the family were still planning to attend.

Some would have to travel thousands of miles to witness the execution in a small room in which the social distancing needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is virtually impossible.

“It feels disingenuous to me for someone to say they're doing this in our family's name and for us, and no one's taken into account our well-being and health," Veillette said.

She said other relatives want to witness the execution to counter the government's argument that it's being done on their behalf.