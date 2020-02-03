Video: How to Caucus in Iowa (In Song)
Video: How to Caucus in Iowa (In Song)

  Updated
With Iowa caucuses finally here, the Times of Northwest Indiana's sister newspaper, the Globe Gazette, wanted to explain the caucusing process in a fun way — so they did it in song.

It should be noted that the way Democrats and Republicans caucus in Iowa is different.

While Republicans cast a vote, the Democratic process involves dividing into groups based on what candidate you support. But you'll learn how that works momentarily.

We hope you enjoy!

For more coverage of the first-in-the-nation caucus, head to the Globe Gazette's website.

