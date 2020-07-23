Violence, protests, arrival of agents put Chicago on edge

“A big reason why there are so many murders in the city is that you have a really good chance of getting away with murder here,” Pfleger said.

Nor, he said, was it lost on people that nobody had been arrested for the shooting outside the church despite Police Superintendent David Brown’s contention that two squad cars were on the street and a tactical unit nearby.

“Everybody’s saying on the street, ‘We have to protect ourselves because the police aren’t going to protect us'" Pfleger said. “That’s the mentality.”

The shooting went on long enough for the gunmen and people attending the funeral who returned fire to leave at least 60 shell casings at the scene.

At a news conference, Brown implored witnesses to come forward with information about the attack, which police believed was carried out in retaliation for another shooting. Observers suggested that the police department's reputation for brutality, misconduct and racism made Brown's plea a tough sell.

“You don't share stuff with people you don't trust,” Pfleger said.

That mistrust also plays into another activist's concern that no matter what federal agents do when they arrive in the city, it will not help and may aggravate the situation.