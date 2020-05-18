You are the owner of this article.
Virtual event to answer questions about 21 Century Scholars program
Virtual event to answer questions about 21 Century Scholars program

School stock
Times Staff

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will have a virtual help session this week for 21st Century Scholars.

The commission's Scholar Success Program event will provide will give advice to students looking to stay on track to meet requirements needed to receive the state's 21st Century Scholarship.

Students eligible for Indiana's 21st Century Scholarship must complete a series of required activities throughout high school to receive their scholarship — four years of undergraduate tuition at a participating Indiana college or university.

Activities making up the Scholar Success Program include, among other requirements, completing community service or extracurricular events, visiting a college campus and filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The commission's virtual event this week will provide guidance for staying on track with these and other activities required for the 21st Century Scholarship.

The online event will be 1-2 p.m. Region time on Wednesday. Questions will be answered live on the commission's Learn More Indiana Instagram account @LearnMoreIndiana and available as well on Facebook via facebook.com/LearnMoreIN and Twitter via @LearnMoreIN.

Participants are encouraged to follow the conversation using the hashtag #ScholarsSSP.

Questions can also be submitted by text or phone call to 317-617-0362 for those seeking help in the Northwest Indiana region.

More information about the 21st Century Scholars program is available online at learnmoreindiana.org/scholars/.

