Virtual rallies, line spacing: Illinois votes amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We all understand that these are really unusual circumstances and we all want eligible voters not to be disenfranchised,” Axel said. "We're going to need to work together to make sure they can actually cast a ballot today."

In Chicago, there was a scramble to relocate about 50 polling places after locations canceled at the last minute and said they would not be available for use on Tuesday, according to Jim Allen, a spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

The delivery of election equipment had to be shifted to new sites, delaying their opening as polling places. It was not immediately clear how many of the new sites were up and running by late morning.

Allen said early morning turnout was low and there was no sign of the pre-work “rush hour” that is typical on election days.

In suburban Will County, all polling places opened on time and were staffed thanks to people who volunteered to fill the spots of election judges who decided not to work. Charles Pelkie, chief of staff for the county clerk, said at least 200 judges had canceled by Monday.

“We've been very fortunate that the public is stepping up,” he said.