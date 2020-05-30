Virus impact on budget a concern for LaPorte County Council candidates

County officials also need to work together to find a solution to the maintenance of the courthouses, which are costing millions. Bernacchi said the virus will mean the county is going to have to be frugal, and his business and financial experience are needed to find those solutions.

Lane is a pastor and teacher at the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Michigan City, where he has served as pastor for 11 years and minister for 20. He and his wife Latrecia have eight children. Lane has a degree in Auto/Diesel Management from Lincoln College as well as a degree in Christian education from Grand Canyon University.

He said one reason he’s seeking the council seat is to revise the budget and the fiscal outlook of the county so all county residents and businesses benefit from it. He also wants to ensure veterans have what they need, and he wants to continue to educate, encourage and engage the county on veterans affairs.

Mollenhauer, 75, is seeking his second term on the council, where he currently is the board’s vice president. He was on the county sheriff’s department for 37 years, including two terms as sheriff, and he previously served as police chief in Bremen, Indiana, and with the U.S. Marshal Service in court security in Hammond. He and his wife Sue have four children and seven grandchildren.