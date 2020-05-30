Virus impact on budget a concern for LaPorte County Council candidates

LAPORTE — With three at-large seats up for election on the LaPorte County Council in the fall, a total of 10 people, five from each party, are hoping to gain their party’s nomination in the primary.
The three incumbents, Mike Mollenhauer, Sean Quinn and Jeff Santana, are all seeking reelection against Democratic challengers Matthew Bernacchi and James Lane. The Republican slate seeking to oust the three includes Earl Cunningham, Connie Gramarossa, Brett Kessler, Adam Koronka and Joe Smith.
Bernacchi, 38, is a former two-term county councilman who lost four years ago. He’s single and owns his own business, Bernacchi Property Management in LaPorte. He’s also served on the county Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals and is president of the county Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals.
The biggest issue facing the council, according to Bernacchi, will be keeping a balanced budget as a consequence of COVID-19. He said the coronavirus is holding up revenue because most people are forced to stay home. And the Blue Chip Casino, which contributes about $10 million to the county economy, is closed.
“My big thing is planning and transparency with the other officeholders,” he said. “We have to make sure the assessing is done properly and the money is handled by the auditor and treasurer so we don’t get behind as happened several years ago”
County officials also need to work together to find a solution to the maintenance of the courthouses, which are costing millions. Bernacchi said the virus will mean the county is going to have to be frugal, and his business and financial experience are needed to find those solutions.
Lane is a pastor and teacher at the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Michigan City, where he has served as pastor for 11 years and minister for 20. He and his wife Latrecia have eight children. Lane has a degree in Auto/Diesel Management from Lincoln College as well as a degree in Christian education from Grand Canyon University.
He said one reason he’s seeking the council seat is to revise the budget and the fiscal outlook of the county so all county residents and businesses benefit from it. He also wants to ensure veterans have what they need, and he wants to continue to educate, encourage and engage the county on veterans affairs.
Mollenhauer, 75, is seeking his second term on the council, where he currently is the board’s vice president. He was on the county sheriff’s department for 37 years, including two terms as sheriff, and he previously served as police chief in Bremen, Indiana, and with the U.S. Marshal Service in court security in Hammond. He and his wife Sue have four children and seven grandchildren.
He said his top priorities, if reelected, will be implementing a new medical services base serving the east side of the county and the creation of two boards to work together to oversee and help make much-needed infrastructure and safety improvements to the LaPorte County Fairgrounds.
“With the current unprecedented situation with COVID-19, we have shifted many of our priorities to make sure our citizens and government employees stay safe and healthy during these trying times,” Mollenhauer said.
Quinn is seeking election to his first full term on the council after being selected in 2019 by precinct committeemen to fill a vacancy. He’s 42 and works as an intellectual property lawyer at SouthBank Legal: LaDue, Curran, Kuehn. His wife Dr. Megan Quinn is an anesthesiologist at LaPorte Hospital, and the couple have three daughters.
He said the main issues ahead for the council are dealing with the financial impact and public health issues associated with the pandemic and increasing transparency of and accessibility to county government.
Creative solutions will be needed to handle the budget shortfalls from the virus, and it will require constant monitoring of the county’s income and expenses. He plans to work with other departments to make sure essential services are maintained, he said.
On the second issue, the county is launching a new website as one tool, but Quinn said, “I will continue to press county leaders to make more information available. I will work with all of our departments to ensure they are providing and posting as much information as possible for public review and comment.”
Santana, 58, is seeking his third term on the council. He’s a retired Michigan City firefighter where he served a public information officer and public education officer. He and his wife Julie have a daughter.
His top priorities would be to continue to build the county’s infrastructure in order to attract companies and to maintain the county roads. He would do this while keeping a close eye on the budget to stay out of financial trouble. This would include not using casino money for ongoing expenses, including salaries for employees.
“My philosophy is the needs are what we need to focus on and not the wants, wishes, hopes and desires,” Santana said. “The coronavirus was unexpected and, moving forward, we need to take this experience and not allow our county to put itself behind the 8-ball with needless spending.
“In the fire service, split-second decisions were made all the time,” he said. “On the council, I am afforded the opportunity to do my homework to make decisions for the good of all.”
