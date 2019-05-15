MICHIGAN CITY — U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, is the keynote speaker at the League of Women Voters of LaPorte County's annual meeting June 15.
The brunch and program is at Pottawattomie County Club, 1900 Springland Ave., Michigan City.
Registration is at 9:30 a.m., brunch is served at 10 a.m. Visclosky speaks at 10:45 a.m. and a business meeting follows at 11:45 a.m.
Guests are welcome to attend. The cost for league members is $25, $35 for nonmembers.
Payment is due by June 7 with the names and number of guests. Checks may be made payable to LWVLC, P.O. Box, 923, Michigan City, IN, 56361-0234.
Payments can also be handled trough PayPal http//www,lwvlaporte.org/sign-up.html. This link will take you do a donate page. Pay $25 or $35 for brunch only; $85 for brunch and dues; $60 for dues if you are not attending and are a member or want to become one.
For more information, call 219-874-9939.