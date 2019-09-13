SCHERERVILLE — U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, sees reasons for optimism in Northwest Indiana.
He expects construction of the West Lake Corridor to begin sometime in 2020 and to be completed no later than 2025. The West Lake Corridor is an 8-mile extension of South Shore Line commuter rail from Hammond to Dyer.
“The South Shore’s double track construction should begin in 2021 and – because the engineering is simpler – its completion should be done by the end of 2024," he said.
The Double Track project would add a second set of tracks for about 30 miles between Gary and Michigan City, among other infrastructure upgrades. Proponents argue it would result in shorter travel times and permit more trains to operate simultaneously.
“This is a step in the goal of improving our area for the next generation,” Visclosky said Friday afternoon during a luncheon at Teibel’s Restaurant of the Lake County Advancement Committee. The organization of business and political officials applauded his predictions.
Although the two projects have yet to win final federal approval, the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District board, operators of the South Shore Line commuter railroad, said in August it is expecting official word any time from the Federal Transit Administration to go forward with the final phase before a full funding grant agreement to pay 38% of the anticipated project cost of $816 million.
It hopes to receive tentative approval of the double track project later this year.
Visclosky said creating a shorter commute between jobs in Chicago and in Northwest Indiana should help stop the exodus of Region children.
“We have lost population every year this decade,” he said.
He credited the South Shore’s bright outlook to the support of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb; U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana; Indiana state officials; Lake County; and more than a dozen participating towns and cities, who all are contributing state and local taxes to the projects.
He also praised leaders of the Regional Development Authority, a hybrid body of state and local government for what he said was their dedication to infrastructure improvement across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Visclosky said another highlight for the area is the designation of the 15,000-acre Dunes National Lakeshore as a fully-fledged national park earlier this year.
“We knew what we had here… the rest of the country now knows. More people are visiting it, and I hope they are dropping more money into our economy,” he said.
He said he thought the imposition of tariffs on steel imports by President Donald’s Trump’s administration has had a positive effect the Region’s mills.
“Steel is our foundation,” Visclosky said.
He also spoke about the need for a Regional bus system, the need to find more revenues for construction and renovation of the area’s transportation infrastructure, climate change and gun control.
Visclosky is a member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee and serves and Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Committee.
He was born in Gary, graduated from Andrean High School in Merrillville, earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Northwest, and law degrees from Notre Dame and Georgetown University.