Sample a selection of wines, and enjoy food from around the Region while listening to live music at the annual Grape Escape from 1 to 8 p.m. July 20. Admission is $7; ages 21 and older. The Grape Escape takes place at Centennial Park in Munster; visit munster.org for details.
Festival of the Lakes
Five days of food, fun and entertainment at Wolf Lake in Hammond begins July 17 and continues through July 21. Enjoy carnival rides, dozens of food vendors and live music from 3 Doors Down, The Roots, Bad Company and more. Save money by pre-ordering a Mega-Pass for the amusement rides. See a full schedule at festivalofthelakes.com.
The Great War Reenactment & Art Show
Watch the reenactment of trench warfare during The Great War from 1914-1918 with U.S. and British infantrymen, a German Stormtrooper and more on July 20 at the Cedar Lake Historical Association. Visit from July 26-28 for the 4th annual Community Art Show. Cedar Lake Historical Association also offers History Cruises along the lake, museum tours and children’s activities. See a complete schedule at cedarlakehistory.org.
Meads & Moscato Make and Take
Join one of the nine catered DIY workshops on July 27. Grab your friends for refreshing drinks and a DIY class that ranges from Build-a-Bloom, Soap Making, Macramé and more while you enjoy live music. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com; Make and Take workshops will be held at Uncle John’s Flea Market at 15205 Wicker Ave. in Cedar Lake.
Gary Car Show & Chicago Air Show
View classic and vintage cars while jets fly overhead during the Chicago Air & Water Show on Aug. 17-18. The Car Show will take place at the Gary/Chicago International Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. coinciding with Chicago's annual air show. Admission is $5 and children under 8 are free of charge. Participants can also enjoy activities for kids, music and food.
Celebrating 90 Years!
Teibel's Family Restaurant is celebrating 90 years of business this year! Located at 1775 U.S. 41 in Schererville, this establishment is a staple of the Region. Stop in for celebration pricing the entire month of July.