EAST CHICAGO — Visitors to Jeorse Park Beach will now pay for their fun in the sun, following the City Council's approval of an ordinance that establishes parking fees at the location.
The council was divided on the issue, as it came down to a vote of 5 to 4.
Council members Lenny Franciski, D-2nd, Brenda Walker, D-3rd, Christine Vasquez, D-4th, Gilda Orange, D-6th and Kenneth Monroe, D-At-large, voted in favor of the ordinance, while Myrna Maldonado, D-1st, Robert Garcia, D-5th, Rich Medina, D-At-large and Emiliano Perez, D-At-large, voted against the measure.
East Chicago residents will pay $5 daily to park, but they can also purchase an annual pass for $5.
Non-East Chicago residents will pay $20 daily.
Indiana residents who do not live in East Chicago can purchase an annual pass for $50, while others can buy one for $100.
If parking meters are installed, all visitors without an annual pass would pay $4 per hour.
Orange, who sponsored the ordinance, had previously spoken about the large amount of garbage that accumulates at the beach.
"I think that the citizens paying $5 is not too much to ask," Orange said. "The citizens of East Chicago have to take some responsibility on the upkeep of the parks and the lakefront."
Perez said the issue is not the $5, but rather that the city is sitting on a $26 million surplus.
"We nickel-and-dime our residents," Perez said.
Prior to the vote, Garcia made a motion to amend the ordinance by excluding East Chicago residents from having to pay for parking.
That motion failed by a 5-4 vote.
In other city news, the council approved a resolution that allows a use variance so petitioner Ruben Quiroga can operate a meat dehydrating, seasoning and packing facility at 3911 Euclid Ave.
Acting City Planner Richard Morrisroe said the residential property had been approved for the same use five to seven years ago, but the Quiroga family did not go through with plans at that time.
He said since the property had been vacant for a period of years the matter had to come before the East Chicago Board of Zoning Appeals again, which gave unanimous approval.
"This site had been at one time a dentist office," Morrisroe said.
Conditions for approval are that the business can only operate between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., a grill with a hood must be approved by the East Chicago Health Department and it cannot operate as a retail establishment.
Morrisroe said the products will be sold wholesale.
"So they won't be having a stream of customers into a residential community," Morrisroe said.
Vasquez asked how many people will be employed at the location, and Morrisroe said it is his understanding it will be family-operated, at least in the beginning.
The council approved the resolution unanimously.