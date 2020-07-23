Vivian remembered as courageous, humble Civil Rights warrior

Vivian's preaching was described as “an echo from heaven" by civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette.

But it was his work during the Civil Rights Movement and the decades that followed that left an impression on former talk show host Oprah Winfrey. She worked with Vivian on a series of racial seminars that aired on her show in the 1990s, she recalled in her video tribute during the funeral.

“In his presence we were always learning more about our country, about ourselves, about what it means to stand for what is right," Winfrey said. “He was a giant for justice.”

More than a decade before lunch-counter protests made headlines during the Civil Rights Movement, Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s. He later joined forces with King and organized the Freedom Rides across the South to halt segregation.

Vivian was honored by former President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

On Wednesday, the eve of his funeral, a horse-drawn carriage took his casket from the Georgia Capitol, where a memorial service was held, to King’s tomb in Atlanta.

At Thursday's funeral, Aaron said “I got to love him really, not know him."