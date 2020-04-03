New protective boxes designed to keep paramedics safe amid COVID-19 pandemic

The box, which has been used several times, helps paramedics do their jobs safely and more efficiently, Baumgardner added.

The protective device can be installed and taken off in seconds and is secured with Velcro straps to keep it in place. It's just one of the steps the department has taken to keep its employees safe during the pandemic, Chief Dave Crane said.

Paramedics are now required to wear at least a mask on each call, as every patient is considered to have COVID-19. The department has also designated an ambulance for COVID-19 calls.

“Stay home. All these orders are all common sense, but the government is being forced to do more because people are not taking it serious enough early on. I think they’re starting to get the hang of it now, but now that we’re in the apex,” Crane said.

After the box was complete, Baumgardner said the department posted on Facebook, thanking VKF for its work. Since then, it "snowballed" into other agencies requesting boxes of their own.